Angelina Jolie cleared to sell her own shares of her and Brad Pitts French property

Angelina Jolie wins legal battle with Brad Pitt
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's latest legal dispute over their $164 million French estate Chateau Miraval has been resolved as Jolie won legal rights to sell share of her and Pitt's Wine Label, valued at $164 million.
Previously, the actress ran into problems selling her shares in Quimicum, the company that owns and controls Chateau Miraval, because of her and Pitt's ongoing divorce.
In July, Pitt's ex asked a California court to allow the sale despite the fact that they were still finalizing their divorce proceedings.
But Pitt's company Mondo Bongo has also separately filed a lawsuit against Jolie's company Nouvel regarding the estate in order to retain a majority share of it.
The two actors first purchased their shares in Quimicum in 2008, their respective companies split the ownership 60-40, with Mondo Bongo holding the majority share. In 2013, the split evened to 50-50 when Mondo Bongo transferred some shares to Nouvel.
It has been five years since Angelina Jolie shocked the world by filing for divorce from Brad Pitt. Since then they have been engaged in a custody battle over children Maddox, 20, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 13.
