Lilibet’s christening to become a ‘great chance to heal rift’: report

Lilibet’s christening in the UK is reportedly going to be a ‘great chance to heal their rift’
Experts believe Lilibet’s christening in the UK has the chance of becoming a ‘great chance for healing’ with royal family members.
Relationship expert James Preece made this claim during his candid interview with Express, and was even quoted saying, “Family celebrations are usually extremely positive celebrations.
“When we attend events like this, it’s normal to slot into the same ‘role’ that we’ve previously been comfortable with.
“This will include being chatty, sociable and playful with people we already know.
“As such, it’s a great time for healing any rifts as it’s so much easier to act the same way you did in the past.”
Prince William is reportedly ‘over’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s attempts to ‘have it both ways’
Britney Spears gushes over her ‘handsome’ sons in a loving Instagram tribute
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘reconsidering’ Lilibet’s UK christening due to mounting pressure
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘getting to have the last laugh’ with their Netflix deal
Nicole Kidman weighs in on her experiences having found ‘the one’ in her husband Keith Urban
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are living in California
Britney Spears’ legal team weighs in on the news of co-conservator Jamie Spears’ termination
Danial Craig plays James Bond
Prince William, Harry address some traits they love most about Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip
Princess Eugenie weighs in on the moment Prince Philip shared with son August
Megan Fox is dating rapper Machine Gun Kelly
Kate Middleton gets candid about the passions she shared with Prince Philip
Debra Messing tweets to express how it did not make sense to her that Kim Kardashian is hosting the SNL
Nicole Richie’s hair catches fire as she blows on Birthday candles
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle asked to ‘finally accept’ mockery as a payment of wanting celebrity status
Nabela Noor and Seth Martin struggled for years to bear a child
Meghan Trainor finally addresses the growing lack of self-confidence she’s felt since becoming a mother
Lady Louise gives a candid admission of Prince Philip’s biggest passion