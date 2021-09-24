Lilibet’s christening to become a ‘great chance to heal rift’: report Lilibet’s christening in the UK is reportedly going to be a ‘great chance to heal their rift’

By Web Desk

Lilibet’s christening to become a ‘great chance to heal rift’: report

Experts believe Lilibet’s christening in the UK has the chance of becoming a ‘great chance for healing’ with royal family members.



Relationship expert James Preece made this claim during his candid interview with Express, and was even quoted saying, “Family celebrations are usually extremely positive celebrations.

“When we attend events like this, it’s normal to slot into the same ‘role’ that we’ve previously been comfortable with.

“This will include being chatty, sociable and playful with people we already know.

“As such, it’s a great time for healing any rifts as it’s so much easier to act the same way you did in the past.”