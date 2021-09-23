Mallika Sherawat reveals reasons behind refusal of roles Mallika Sherawat reveals reasons behind refusal of roles

Mallika Sherawat opened up on losing roles in the past as she refused to give in to male actors.



The actress is known for participation in bold roles due to which she faced a lot of harassment in the industry.

In an interview with Pink Villa, Mallika said, “The only reason I have lost out on roles is because I refused to give in to male actors, big stars who wanted certain things from me, who wanted me to compromise. You know I come from Haryana, I have a lot of self respect, and a lot of pride. I said I will not compromise. I don’t need to be in your big movies, that’s why till date I have never acted with any A lister male hero, and besides that I have survived, and that itself is a testimony.”

“I would like to tell all these girls and boys, because it's no different for boys, that never compromise on your principles. Nobody is going to invest hundreds of crores just because you have compromised, nobody is going to do it. They will use you and trash you. You stand your ground, have faith in your talent, have confidence in your talent, and don’t lose yourself respect, it’s not worth it.”

“I didn’t have to struggle much. But after the movies, because Murder was such a bold movie, and that kind of a bold image was established, a lot of male actors started taking a lot of liberties with me, and they said if you can be so bold onscreen, so you can be bold with us in person also,” concluded Mallika.