By Web Desk

Minal Khan surprises Ahsan Mohsin Ikram with 'balloon-filled' room

Actor Minal Khan is treating her husband Ahsan Mohsin Ikram right on his birthday.

The Ishq Hai star, who earlier celebrated Ahsan's birthday dinner with friends and family, surprised her beau with a balloon-filled room by the end of the day.

Turning to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, Minal shared a glimpse of her room with fans, which was decorated in silver, white and blue balloons reading 'Happy Birthday Ahsan.'

Minal also thanked the event management company that arranged the 'last minute decor.'

Take a look:



