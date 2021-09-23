Kate Middleton addresses all the passions she shared with Prince Philip Kate Middleton gets candid about the passions she shared with Prince Philip

By Web Desk

Kate Middleton addresses all the passions she shared with Prince Philip

Kate Middleton recently wore her heart on her sleeve and highlighted some of the passions she shared with Prince Philip during the course of his life.



The Duchess of Cambridge detailed her adoration and respect for the prince consort in a 2016 documentary titled When Phillip Met Prince Philip: 60 Years of The Duke of Edinburgh's Award.

There she was quoted saying, “The Duke of Edinburgh's Award is such a great way for young people to grow in confidence, learn new skills, work as part of a team and have great fun along the way.”

“I can remember trying to cook bacon in the soaking wet. Everything was just sopping and I was trying and trying to cook bacon. I remember saying you know what, 'I think we're just going to have plain sandwiches. Bread, basic bread and butter.”

“While getting my Gold Award was challenging at times, it is one of my most memorable experiences from growing up, and I could not recommend it more highly.”