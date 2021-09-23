Nabela Noor, hubby Seth Martin announce their babys gender

close

Nabela Noor, hubby Seth Martin announce their baby's gender

Nabela Noor and Seth Martin struggled for years to bear a child

September 23, 2021
After years of struggles Nabela Noor finally been able to conceive and recently announced that she and her husband Seth Martin are expecting a baby girl.

Speaking to People, the YouTuber spoke about the "surreal" moment.

"We are so thrilled to share that we are having a baby girl," she said. 

"It feels so surreal. I've always wanted to have my very best girlfriend. And now I will. My forever best friend."

"Seth and I went into our reveal with no votes or preferences towards boy or girl. I think after you suffer a loss like a miscarriage, just the thought of having a healthy baby that makes it into this world is the biggest blessing," adds Noor.

"So the event was both a celebration of this miracle of a pregnancy as well as a fun gender reveal. And it was absolutely magical."

She went on to say that her book Beautifully Me was written keeping in mind for her future daughter.

"It feels like a dream to know that we are having a daughter, because as I wrote every single word of my children's book Beautifully Me, I thought of my future daughter. I even wrote a note to my future child in the acknowledgements at the back of the book not knowing when I would experience the blessing of motherhood."

"Now, one week after my book being published," she continues, "I am on clouds knowing that I will be reading Zubi's story of self-love to my baby girl. It all feels like a dream."

