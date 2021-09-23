In terms of national security, I do feel completely safe in Pakistan: Shaniera Akram

'There is no place in the world I feel more safe than in Pakistan,' says Shaniera Akram
Shaniera Akram is backing Pakistan after the New Zealand and England disappointment.
Waseem Akram's wife, who calls herself an honorary Pakistani, turned to her Instagram this week and admitted that she has not felt safer in any place than she has in Pakistan.
"There is no place in the world I feel more safe than in Pakistan," she wrote on her micro-blogging app.
In a follow-up tweet, Shaniera lauded Pakistan's national security and appreciated the journey Pakistan has come along over decades.
"I stand by my words, In terms of national security, I do feel completely safe in Pakistan.I know where we have come from & I have seen how hard we have worked to promote a peaceful nation & It’s a safe feeling when you’re with 200million people who all want the same thing -PEACE!" wrote Shaneira.
