Adnan Shah Tipu talks about giving up Sacred Games 2 amid India-Pakistan tensions

'If the situation was better, I would be working on it,' says Adnan Shah Tipu
Actor Adnan Shah Tipu is touching on Bollywood big-budget projects that he had to forgo due to tensions across the border.
Speaking to a local publication, the Suno Chanda actor shared that instability between the two nations did not allow him to sign Dedh Ishqiya and Sacred Games 2.
“Sacred Games 2 was offered to me, and it’s not like I didn’t want to do it, but because of the situation in India and Pakistan, it could not materialize. If the situation was better, I would be working on it,” he shared.
Touching on the differences between the Indian and Pakistani film industries, Adnan asserted that it is tough to place them on the same level since Bollywood has had a chance to work on itself over the decades.
“It’s a bigger market. I believe we become a bit arrogant when we compare the Pakistani industry with the Indian industry.”
He continued, "Our language may be the same, the way we live may be similar, but that industry is huge. You can take the example of the film Dangal, which gathered around the same amount of money as all the Pakistani films in the last 10 to 15 years combined. The place we can compete with them and, in fact, do better, is in dramas. Our content is better. When it comes to quality content, there are some films of ours that Indians loved. Khuda Kay Liye, Na-Maloon Afraad, Actor in Law. When it comes to making, Teefa in Trouble isn’t less than any other film.”
'There is no place in the world I feel more safe than in Pakistan,' says Shaniera Akram
Katrina Kaif wears checkered robe for the camera
Ananya Panday receives horrible treatment at ' Star Vs Food'
Aamina Sheikh and husband Omar Farooqui welcome baby boy Issa
Muneeb Butt: ‘My childhood friends know that I have a fair complexion since childhood’
LSA 2021: Faisal Quraishi is nominated in the Best Actor category for Geo Entertainment's drama serial Muqaddar
'I have a whole patch of purples and reds on my skin,' says Kubra Khan
Aiman Khan shares rare photo on Ahsan Mohsin Ikram's birthday
Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir said “ALHAMDULLIAH we’re expecting our first child. Remember us in your prayers....
Kareena Kapoor said “Keep the fire burning… birthday promise to myself” followed by a heart emoticon
Mahira Khan and Atif Aslam are coming together after 10 years for the latter’s music video 'Ajnabi'.
Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram got married on September 10, 2021
Bipasha Basu's debut film 'Ajnabee' clocks 20 years
LSA 2021: Hiba Bukhari quizzes her fans on what the name of her debut drama is
Sidharth Malhotra: ‘This is the first time I am playing a spy agent but it is not a James Bond character’
'Head to @irfanjunejo's channel to wander into his cinematic universe,' wrote YouTube over the weekend
Raj Kundra was released from jail on Tuesday morning
The couple has named their baby boy Issa