Rohail Hyatt officially joins Peshawar Zalmi to support PSL

Rohail Hyatt to join Peshawar Zalmi to support Pakistan cricket
Famous Pakistani musician and record Pproducer Rohail Hyatt has become part of Peshawar Zalmi in an official capacity and will play important role in new Zalmi Anthem for Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7.
The Vital Signs band member’s announcement came after cricket fans were left disappointed due to the abrupt withdrawal of the England and New Zealand cricket teams from their Pakistan tours.
The musician took to his Twitter handle to make the announcement, writing, “I’m happy to announce that I’ve decided to join Peshawar Zalmi in an official capacity. It’s time to dedicate ourselves to supporting domestic activities like PSL. Enough is enough. Pakistan Zindabad!”
The announcement was re-tweeted by Peshawar Zalmi’s official Twitter account as well.
CCO Peshawar Zalmi, Mr. Nausherwan Effandi said, "Rohail Hyatt will be consulting us on the Zalmi Anthem for PSL 7 which is scheduled to be held in January 2022. We still have to see which artists will be brought on board for the much awaited anthem after the success of Zalmi Anthem Kingdom in PSL 6.”
