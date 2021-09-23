Inside Katrina Kaifs fruit-filled breakfast from Austria: See Photos

Katrina Kaif wears checkered robe for the camera
Katrina Kaif is giving fans a glimpse into her extravagant breakfast from Austria.
The actor, who is shooting for Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan in the country, took to her Instagram on Thursday and shared a jaw-dropping photo of herself as she enjoyed breakfast.
"Breakfast styled by anaitashroffadajania," Katrina captioned alongside the photo. Fans could spot different kinds of berries spread across the actor's dining table.
Katrina, who wore a checkered robe for the camera, paired her minimal makeup look with hair locks.
Take a look:
