Anne Hathaway and other stars team up to push for vaccine equity

Anne Hathaway, Alyssa Milano, Eva Longoria, Malin Akerman, Debbie Allen, Debra Messing and many others stressed on vaccine equity

The who’s who of Hollywood have come together to push the world leaders in doing all they can to end the pandemic.

In an open letter, stars like Anne Hathaway, Alyssa Milano, Eva Longoria, Malin Akerman, Debbie Allen, Debra Messing and many others stressed on vaccine equity for poorer nations so the pandemic can come to an end once and for all.

Posted to the CARE (Cooperative for Assistance and Relief Everywhere) organization, the letter states: "We call on leaders gathering at the United Nations General Assembly Session to boldly act together to end COVID-19 everywhere."

It further says that "only 2% of people in low-income countries have received a single dose" of available vaccines, "leaving the world’s most vulnerable to face COVID with no protection."

"This situation also lets new variants, like Delta, emerge and ravage the lives of millions,” the letter reads.

It further went on to shed light on the escalation in COVID cases, adding that the signatories want "global leaders to make 7 billion vaccine doses available before the end of 2021 and an additional 7 billion doses by mid-2022 to fully vaccinate 70% of the world by next summer."

The leaders were also asked to "invest in last-mile delivery systems, public education and frontline healthcare workers to get vaccines from tarmacs into arms."