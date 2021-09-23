Liam Payne breaks silence on One Direction reunion rumours Liam Payne finally addressed the hearsay about One Direction reuniting

By Web Desk

Liam Payne finally addressed the hearsay about One Direction reuniting

Rumours about One Direction reuniting have been circulating once again and Liam Payne has stepped forth to address the speculation.

During his performance on Monday night at reunited band The Wanted for Tom Parker’s charity concert, the former One Direction member finally addressed the hearsay.

“I spoke to Louis about it and we were saying it has to be sooner rather than later,” said Payne.

The group went on a break six years ago in 2016, a year after Zayn Malik quit the band in 2015.

While fans were expecting a grand reunion last year on their 10th anniversary, they were met with disappointment.

Earlier, Simon Cowell, who formed the band during The X Factor, recently said that the reunion could happen this year and it would be “amazing.”