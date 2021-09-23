BTS, Billie Eilish, Elton John come together for vaccine equality and climate change

Concerts staged in New York, Paris, Lagos, Rio, Sydney, Mumbai and more will be broadcast globally
Some of the biggest names in pop, from Billie Eilish to BTS and Elton John, will lend their star power to Global Citizen Live on Saturday for a round-the-world event to raise awareness on climate change, vaccine equality and famine.
Concerts staged in New York, Paris, Lagos, Rio, Sydney, Mumbai and more will be broadcast globally for the event, scheduled to coincide with the UN General Assembly this week.
The star-studded line-up will also push for action at the G20 next month and COP26 climate meeting in November.
Eilish and Coldplay will headline in New York's Central Park, joined by Jennifer Lopez, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes and Burna Boy, among others.
Ed Sheeran will perform in Paris alongside Elton John, with Doja Cat, Black Eyed Peas and Stormzy supporting.
And then there will be Femi Kuti in Nigeria, Alok in Rio, and Duran Duran and Kylie Minogue in London.
"Across six continents, artists will help rally citizens in demanding that governments, major corporations and philanthropists work together to defend the planet and defeat poverty," NGO Global Citizen said in a statement.
It said it was focusing "on the most urgent, interrelated threats hitting those in poverty the hardest -- climate change, vaccine equity, and famine".
A slew of other artists -- including Metallica and The Weeknd -- are also involved, either through live or filmed performances.
Global Citizen said it wants one billion trees planted, one billion vaccines delivered to the poorest countries and meals for 41 million people on the brink of famine.
The organisation has been behind other high-profile charity events, including Vax Live: The Concert To Reunite The World earlier this year in Los Angeles.
That brought together musicians, actors, celebrities, world leaders and even the pope, in a united call for global vaccinations to fight Covid-19.
Global Citizen describes itself as a movement with a mission to end extreme poverty by 2030.
Its app uses incentives such as concert tickets to encourage users into pressuring governments on issues around sustainability and equality.
The head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Ghebreyesus, lent his support to the latest campaign, urging vaccine equality.
"We now face a two-track pandemic of haves and have-nots," he said.
"We cannot disregard this gross inequity or become complacent."
R. Kelly was acquitted after a controversial state trial in Chicago in 2008, on charges of child pornography
Kim Kardashian to show off her hosting skills on Saturday Night Live
Kourtney Kardashian liked photos so much that she made it the background of her iPhone
Amelia Hamlin continues to tease Scott Disick
Gigi Hadid stuns as she walks in a double-denim ensemble during Milan Fashion Week
Katie Price jets off to Turkey with her fiance Carl Woods
The documentary on Prince Philip aired on Wednesday
Eminem released "Music To Be Murdered By :Side B" earlier this year
The couple made their relationship public on Instagram
Prince Andrew has been accused of sexual assault
David Simon’s unknown project is said to be a limited series about Baltimore Police corruption
The Hollywood actor is investing in two companies
Meghan Trainor shares that she got her first panic attack live on television
Prince George will be swapping out a crucial wardrobe item as he is all grown up
Many fans have concluded what the gender of Kylie Jenner's second child is according to her latest campaign
Gwen Stefani reminisces her wedding dress moment
Mick Jagger gave fans a glimpse of their first unofficial performance, dedicating it to late drummer Charlie Watts
When Eugenie tied the knot to husband Jack Brooksbank, the Duke was there to attend the magical evening