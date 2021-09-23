Gigi Hadid receives love during a walk at Milan Fashion Week Gigi Hadid stuns as she walks in a double-denim ensemble during Milan Fashion Week

By Web Desk

Gigi Hadid delighted fans with her sweet gesture as she strolled in a double-denim ensemble during Milan Fashion Week.



The 26-year-supermodel stood out from the crowd while taking a stroll in a chic outfit on Wednesday.

Khai's mom looked smashing as she flashed her taut midriff in a half-buttoned jacket and coordinating baggy jeans. She was roamed the city in a pair of white trainers.

Zayn Malik's sweetheart set pulses racing with her sizzling appearance. She tied her glossy tresses into a sleek bun, the new redhead stored her essentials in a small sandy handbag and donned a pair of aviator shades.



The Vogue cover star simply showed off her cheeky side while sticking out her tongue and shooting a thumbs-up for her devoted fans.

Bella Hadid's elder sister Gigi was also spotted signing autographs for passers-by from afar, having recently taken to Twitter to plead that they keep their distance from her.

