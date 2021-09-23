Prince Harry pays touching tribute to Prince Philip in BBC One documentary The documentary on Prince Philip aired on Wednesday

By Web Desk

The British royal family paid tribute to Prince Philip in BBC One documentary to be aired on Wednesday.

Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth , died at the age of 99 in April.

Omid Scobie, the author of Finding Freedom, shared a clip of the documentary which featured Prince Harry's comments on his grandfather.

"What you see is what you got with my grandfather,” said Prince Harry in the clip, adding “He was unapologetically him—at all times.”



The video also featured Duke of York Prince Andrew who is facing allegations of sexual assault in the United States.





