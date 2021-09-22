Star Vs Food’: Ananya Panday gets ‘horrible’ treatment on show 

Ananya Panday receives horrible treatment at ' Star Vs Food'
Actress Ananya Panday participated in the latest episode of Star Vs Food, where she managed to prepare some dishes for her parents only to be rejected by the chef in turn.
The Khaali Peeli actress came on the show for the purpose of doing something special for her parents but was bitten off more than she could chew.
The chef Freny Fernandez gave Ananya instructions that they would be making one sweet and one savoury dish and told her to act like a perfect chef in the kitchen.
Therefore, Ananya’s struggle was real as she messed up with the batter. Regarding this the chef asked, “Don’t you go to the gym everyday?”
To this the actress responded, “I thought I was fit thanks to all the exercise, but my biceps did not come in handy at all.”
The chef called her work ‘shit’ which Ananya took to heart.
It seemed that the actress did not have a good experience on the show.
