By Web Desk

Aamina Sheikh introduces Baby boy Issa: ‘Alhamdulillah’

The actor took to Instagram and announced that she has welcomed baby boy Issa with husband Omar Farooqui.

They captioned her post as, “With prayers and joy, we welcome to the family our baby boy.”

According to the former model her son Issa was born on 3rd September. His name is similar to sister Meissa who is Aamina’s daughter from first marriage to Mohib Mirza.

Sheikh wrote a prayer for both her kids, “Our Meissa and Issa, ‘I seek refuge for the two of you in the Perfect Words of Allah, from every devil and every poisonous pest, and from every harmful eye.’”

Many celebrities from the showbiz industry congratulated her on birth of her son in the comments section of the post.

