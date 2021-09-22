Prince George set to bring major change in his life

Prince George will be swapping out a crucial wardrobe item as he is all grown up
Prince George is all grown up as he is set for a major wardrobe change.
The little one will reportedly swap his shorts for a pair of trousers as he is now eight and needs to follows an upper-class tradition.
Editor-in-Chief of Majesty magazine Ingrid Seward previously told People about the significance of the move.
"Boys wear short trousers until they are eight," she said.
"It is very English.
"It is considered very suburban for a little boy to be in long trousers when he is just a little boy.
"It is shorts until you’re 8 and then 'woo, you’re in long trousers.' They suddenly feel very grown up."
David Simon’s unknown project is said to be a limited series about Baltimore Police corruption
Meghan Trainor shares that she got her first panic attack live on television
Many fans have concluded what the gender of Kylie Jenner's second child is according to her latest campaign
Gwen Stefani reminisces her wedding dress moment
Mick Jagger gave fans a glimpse of their first unofficial performance, dedicating it to late drummer Charlie Watts
When Eugenie tied the knot to husband Jack Brooksbank, the Duke was there to attend the magical evening
The superstar got candid and shared she has already broken all the rules of the show's contract
Netflix said it had bought The Roald Dahl Story Company the family firm which owns the late British author's copyright
The pop icon took to Instagram to share that her boys have grown up really fast
COVID-induced production delays were seen globally, which in turn were affecting supply of new content
McCarthy said Meghan's face lit up when Harry entered the room during her 40x40 birthday campaign
BTS talk about COVID-19 and sustainability
Disney "has had a long history of having very symbiotic and cooperative deals," said the CEO after Scarlett...
Celebrations will be held in the UK throughout 2022, with a special weekend of events in June.
Penning an emotional essay for the 'Washington Post' op-ed, Thurman said she had an abortion in her 'late teens'
More than half of the winners picked up their first Ivor at the ceremony, including La Havas
Prince Harry shared his memories of witnessing the “incredible bond” between the Queen and Prince Philip
Daniel Craig, the former on-screen James Bond said there were better parts for women to play