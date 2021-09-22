Muneeb Butt shuts down rumors of getting injections for fair skin Muneeb Butt: ‘My childhood friends know that I have a fair complexion since childhood’

By Web Desk

Pakistani actor Muneeb Butt made his appearance on a local TV show and addressed rumors about getting injections for fair complexion.

The Koi Chand Rakh actor stated, “Often people used to say that I have used injections to get a fair complexion, but it’s not true. My childhood friends know that I have a fair complexion since childhood.”

He went on, “I just use a face wash, nothing more than that. Even I don’t use makeup on the sets while shooting, I just use a concealer to hide dark circles that’s all.”

Butt added, “I take proper and healthy diet to maintain my fitness. I regularly go to the gym as well.”

Moreover, the actor refused to work with Saba Qamar and Mahira Khan, he said, “I would look younger alongside them. Mahira and Saba jee are my seniors.”