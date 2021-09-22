Did Kylie Jenner make a gender reveal announcement? Many fans have concluded what the gender of Kylie Jenner's second child is according to her latest campaign

By Web Desk

Fans are speculating that Kylie Jenner has already made a gender reveal announcement.

Many were quick to assume that the makeup is expecting a boy after she unveiled her new Kylie Baby collection.

"I’m so excited to introduce @kyliebaby to you guys it was a dream of mine to develop clean, safe, effective, and conscious baby care when i became a mom,” she captioned the post.

In the shoot Kylie and her three-year-old daughter Stormi Webster dressed in blue for the promotional shoot.

Many were quick to assume that Kylie has hinted that she is having a boy.

"Someone’s having a boy!,” wrote one follower, with another agreeing, “Gives me the idea she’s having a boy."

“Feel like she will have a baby boy,” added yet another convinced follower.