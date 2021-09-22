Britney Spears cannot believe her boys have grown up so fast

The pop icon took to Instagram to share that her boys have grown up really fast
Britney Spears shared a heartfelt post on the occasion of her sons, Sean Preston Federline, 16, and Jayden James Federline, 15's birthday.
The pop icon took to Instagram to share that her boys have grown up really fast, into incredibly independent and responsible individuals.
"There is nothing stronger than the love between a mother and a son," the pop icon posted a photo of the quote.
"My boys' birthdays were last week," Britney began her caption, "and unfortunately they are growing up and want to do their own things....I have to ask their permission to post them because they are extremely independent little men."
The 39-year-old singer, who shares her kids with ex Kevin Federline, revealed that she celebrated their birthdays with a small party and plenty of sweet treats.
She went on to say it is hard to believe that her kids are growing up so fast.
"It makes me crazy because they are so tall and geez they are still growing. They went to a dance last week and I cried for two days," Britney wrote. "My babies in a suit!!! It's crazy!!! And girls get ready cause my boys are so handsome!!!"
"There's a lot I can't share with you all because my kids are very private which I love but I will tell you they are both extremely talented and I'm so incredibly blessed to have these two little men in my life!!!" Britney gushed, before adding, "And if they're reading this…which I'm pretty sure they're not…I love you two little devils so much."
When Eugenie tied the knot to husband Jack Brooksbank, the Duke was there to attend the magical evening
The superstar got candid and shared she has already broken all the rules of the show's contract
Netflix said it had bought The Roald Dahl Story Company the family firm which owns the late British author's copyright
COVID-induced production delays were seen globally, which in turn were affecting supply of new content
McCarthy said Meghan's face lit up when Harry entered the room during her 40x40 birthday campaign
BTS talk about COVID-19 and sustainability
Disney "has had a long history of having very symbiotic and cooperative deals," said the CEO after Scarlett...
Celebrations will be held in the UK throughout 2022, with a special weekend of events in June.
Penning an emotional essay for the 'Washington Post' op-ed, Thurman said she had an abortion in her 'late teens'
More than half of the winners picked up their first Ivor at the ceremony, including La Havas
Prince Harry shared his memories of witnessing the “incredible bond” between the Queen and Prince Philip
Daniel Craig, the former on-screen James Bond said there were better parts for women to play
Angelina Jolie's accusations come in light of Brad Pitt’s attorney’s launching a bid to overturn a decision to...
Netflix already has a licensing agreement with The Roald Dahl Story Company from 2018 to create animated series based...
Willie Garson, real-life best friend of Sarah Jessica Parker, was known for his roles in And Just Like That, White...
Prince Harry and Meghan will appear in Central Park’s Great Lawn, along with many other world leaders
Bella Hadid sends temperatures soaring as she showcases her supermodel figure in skimpy athleisure
After decades of delays, the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opens to the public next week