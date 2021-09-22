I have got so many bruises while shooting for Sinf-e-Aahan: Kubra Khan

'I have a whole patch of purples and reds on my skin,' says Kubra Khan
Kubra Khan is dishing out her brave journey on the sets of Sinf-e-Aahan.
The actor, who is working alongside Sajal Aly, Yumna Zaidi, Ramsha Khan, and Syra Yousuf for the much-anticipated ISPR project, expressed day-to-day efforts that undergo in shooting in a recent interview with Fuschia.
“We are not acting on Sinf-e-Aahan. It's an actual cadet training, we are just shooting that. I have got so many bruises and cuts while shooting for Sinf-e-Aahan. I have a whole patch of purples and reds on my skin because we were actually doing what a cadet is supposed to do," shared Kubra.
The actor went on to reveal that she has used real guns and heavy weights during scenes.
“I salute to all the women and men who are in forces because it’s really very tough. Even the props we have used while shooting were not dummy, if we have used a gun or a bag, everything was real. The training was really very tough but we all enjoyed a lot, we feel proud to be a part of this project”
Kubra paid a special mention to her co-stars, lauding their immense strength and courage during the rolling of the drama.
"My girls are made of steel," she concluded.
