BTS perform, deliver speech at UN general debate

BTS talk about COVID-19 and sustainability
K-Pop band BTS is making a mark in the United Nations general debate.
The seven-member group opened the debate on Monday night with a pre-recorded performance.
The group frontman RM, also highlighted the younger generation's strength against the pandemic. The band also spoke on the importance of sustainable development.
BTS attendance comes after South Korea's president Moon Jae-In appointed the group as a Special Presidential Envoy for Future Generations and Culture.
Disney "has had a long history of having very symbiotic and cooperative deals," said the CEO after Scarlett...
Celebrations will be held in the UK throughout 2022, with a special weekend of events in June.
Penning an emotional essay for the 'Washington Post' op-ed, Thurman said she had an abortion in her 'late teens'
More than half of the winners picked up their first Ivor at the ceremony, including La Havas
Prince Harry shared his memories of witnessing the “incredible bond” between the Queen and Prince Philip
Daniel Craig, the former on-screen James Bond said there were better parts for women to play
Angelina Jolie's accusations come in light of Brad Pitt’s attorney’s launching a bid to overturn a decision to...
Netflix already has a licensing agreement with The Roald Dahl Story Company from 2018 to create animated series based...
Willie Garson, real-life best friend of Sarah Jessica Parker, was known for his roles in And Just Like That, White...
Prince Harry and Meghan will appear in Central Park’s Great Lawn, along with many other world leaders
Bella Hadid sends temperatures soaring as she showcases her supermodel figure in skimpy athleisure
After decades of delays, the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opens to the public next week
Dua Lipa was looking gorgeous in a long brown coat and short plaid skirt
Kanye West's new sprawling home is a piece of art
Katy Perry's 2020 album Smile reaches one billion streams on Spotify
Salma Hayek celebrates her daughter's 14th birthday in style
Netflix show The Crown won the Emmy award
Princess Beatrice is the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth