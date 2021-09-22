Aiman, Minal Khan spotted all smiles with their husbands in new snap

Aiman Khan shares rare photo on Ahsan Mohsin Ikram's birthday
Aiman Khan is sending love to brother-in-law Ahsan Mohsin Ikram on his birthday.
The mother-of-one turned to her Instagram on Tuesday and shared an adorable photo of herself and husband Muneeb Butt alongside newly wedded couple Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram.
"Happy birthday @ahsanmohsinikramofficial," she captioned alongside the photo.
For their day out, both Ahsan and Minal color-coordinated in white. Aiman on the other hand wore a long navy blue dress and husband Muneeb donned a white striped shirt.
Ahsan's birthday comes a few weeks after he tied the knot with Minal Khan. The couple officially sealed the deal around friends and family on September 10.
