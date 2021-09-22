Aiman, Minal Khan spotted all smiles with their husbands in new snap Aiman Khan shares rare photo on Ahsan Mohsin Ikram's birthday

By Web Desk

Aiman Khan is sending love to brother-in-law Ahsan Mohsin Ikram on his birthday.

The mother-of-one turned to her Instagram on Tuesday and shared an adorable photo of herself and husband Muneeb Butt alongside newly wedded couple Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram.

"Happy birthday @ahsanmohsinikramofficial," she captioned alongside the photo.

For their day out, both Ahsan and Minal color-coordinated in white. Aiman on the other hand wore a long navy blue dress and husband Muneeb donned a white striped shirt.





Ahsan's birthday comes a few weeks after he tied the knot with Minal Khan. The couple officially sealed the deal around friends and family on September 10.

