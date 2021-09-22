Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir beautifully decorate their baby’s room: Watch

Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir said “ALHAMDULLIAH we’re expecting our first child. Remember us in your prayers. MASHALLAH”
Pakistani actress Sarah Khan and her husband singer Falak Shabir are all set to welcome their first baby soon and the celebrity couple has made preparations for the new arrival.
The Akhiyan singer turned to Instagram and posted a video to share the glimpse of their baby’s room.
Tagging the wifey, he shared the video with caption, “Arriving soon INSHALLAH!” followed by heart emoticons.
Commenting on the post, Sarah said, “InshaAllah” followed by a heart emoji.
The video showcases a tiny baby closet full of baby clothes. The child’s room also has a little bed with pink pillows and a big teddy bear on it.
Sarah and Falak tied the knot on July 16, 2020 and announced they are expecting their first child in June this year.
“ALHAMDULLIAH we’re expecting our first child. Remember us in your prayers. MASHALLAH,” the couple said on Instagram.
LSA 2021: Faisal Quraishi is nominated in the Best Actor category for Geo Entertainment's drama serial Muqaddar
'I have a whole patch of purples and reds on my skin,' says Kubra Khan
Aiman Khan shares rare photo on Ahsan Mohsin Ikram's birthday
Kareena Kapoor said “Keep the fire burning… birthday promise to myself” followed by a heart emoticon
Mahira Khan and Atif Aslam are coming together after 10 years for the latter’s music video 'Ajnabi'.
Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram got married on September 10, 2021
Bipasha Basu's debut film 'Ajnabee' clocks 20 years
LSA 2021: Hiba Bukhari quizzes her fans on what the name of her debut drama is
Sidharth Malhotra: ‘This is the first time I am playing a spy agent but it is not a James Bond character’
'Head to @irfanjunejo's channel to wander into his cinematic universe,' wrote YouTube over the weekend
Raj Kundra was released from jail on Tuesday morning
The couple has named their baby boy Issa
Amitabh Bachchan shares video of Navya Naveli Nanda playing piano, reveals she fixes all his ‘mobile, computer...
'Pakistan is a sovereign land, people are wearing every type of dresses here,' says Veena Malik
Ayeza Khan had said ‘Amongst so many of my favourite actresses, Sridevi has and will always be on the top."
'Mahira and Saba jee are my seniors,' says Muneeb Butt
Kareena Kapoor will next be seen in film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' along with superstar Aamir Khan.
Armeena Khan’s first short film ‘Snapshot’ has been selected by two international film festivals