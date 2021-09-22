Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir beautifully decorate their baby’s room: Watch Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir said “ALHAMDULLIAH we’re expecting our first child. Remember us in your prayers. MASHALLAH”

Pakistani actress Sarah Khan and her husband singer Falak Shabir are all set to welcome their first baby soon and the celebrity couple has made preparations for the new arrival.



The Akhiyan singer turned to Instagram and posted a video to share the glimpse of their baby’s room.

Tagging the wifey, he shared the video with caption, “Arriving soon INSHALLAH!” followed by heart emoticons.

Commenting on the post, Sarah said, “InshaAllah” followed by a heart emoji.



The video showcases a tiny baby closet full of baby clothes. The child’s room also has a little bed with pink pillows and a big teddy bear on it.

Sarah and Falak tied the knot on July 16, 2020 and announced they are expecting their first child in June this year.

“ALHAMDULLIAH we’re expecting our first child. Remember us in your prayers. MASHALLAH,” the couple said on Instagram.







