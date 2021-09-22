LSA 2021: Faisal Quraishis fans back him, urge others to vote for him

LSA 2021: Faisal Quraishi's fans back him, urge others to vote for him LSA 2021: Faisal Quraishi is nominated in the Best Actor category for Geo Entertainment's drama serial Muqaddar

By Web Desk

Pakistani actor Faisal Quraishi's fans are going all out to ensure that the actor bags a win at the Lux Style Awards 2021.

Taking to his Instagram Story, the actor shared a fan page asking fellow followers to vote for him for the LSA 2021.

The actor has previously asked fans to vote for him via Instagram.

It is pertinent to mention that Faisal is nominated in the Best Actor category for Geo Entertainment's drama serial Muqaddar.

Furthermore, Geo Entertainment dominates the LSA nominations this year, bagging a total of 25 nods in television categories for its top-notch productions.

Geo Entertainment’s drama serials Alif, Raaz-e-Ulftat, Deewangi, Meherposh, Muqaddar, Kahin Deep Jaley, Fitrat were one of the leading hits in the list of nominations for this year’s award show.

In order to vote for you favourite actor visit https://www.luxstyle.pk/ and cast your vote.

