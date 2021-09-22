Atif Aslam unveils release date of music video ‘Ajnabi’ with Mahira Khan

Mahira Khan and Atif Aslam are coming together after 10 years for the latter’s music video 'Ajnabi'.
Pakistani singer and actor Atif Aslam has unveiled the release date of his much-awaited music video Ajnabi with superstar Mahira Khan.
The Dil Diyan Gallan singer took to Instagram and announced the release date.
Sharing the second teaser of the Ajnabi, Atif Aslam unveiled that it will be released on Saturday, September 25.
He posted the teaser with caption “My eyes are closed but I can see”.
Mahira and Atif are coming together after 10 years for the latter’s music video Ajnabi.
Earlier, Atif shared the first poster of the song, also featuring Mahira Khan and said, “Coming together after 10 years.”
Fans are impatiently waiting for the release of Ajnabi to see their favourite stars together again.
Mahira and Atif Aslam first collaborated in film Bol, released in 2011.
