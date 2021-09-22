Minal Khan celebrates first birthday of husband Ahsan Mohsin Ikram after wedding

Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram got married on September 10, 2021
Pakistani actress Minal Khan celebrated the first birthday of her husband Ahsan Mohsin Ikram after their wedding earlier this month.
The Sun Yaara actor celebrated Ahsan’s birthday with family and some close friends.
Taking to Instagram, Minal shared a loved-up photo with the hubby from the event with a sweet birthday note.
She wrote, “My baby’s birthday dinner! Happy birthday my love.”
The actress also posted adorable photos and videos from the birthday party in her Insta Stories.
Fans and fellow showbiz stars also wished Ahsan a very happy birthday after the actress posted the dazzling pictures.
Minal, who is an avid social media user with 7.9 million followers, and Ahsan got married on September 10, 2021.
She also changed her last name on her Instagram profile to Minal Ahsan from Minal Khan a day after the wedding.
