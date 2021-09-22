Bella Hadid drops jaws in stunning outfit during her outing in New York

Bella Hadid sends temperatures soaring as she showcases her supermodel figure in skimpy athleisure
Supermodel Bella Hadid wowed fans as she put her model figure on display during her outing in New York on Tuesday.
The 24-year-old fashionista put her rock hard abs on display in skimpy spandex shorts and a sports bra following sweat session at the gym.
Gigi Hadid's sister was looking smashing as she stepped out in skimpy outfit. Her red shoes were elevating her look. She also let her famous locks cascade upon her back to look warmer.
Bella Hadid set NY streets on fire with her warm walk, giving fans major fitness envy in sportswear. The stunner's outing comes after she shared a gushing message on social media to her niece Khai to celebrate the toddler's first birthday.
Bella Hadid attracted massive applause as she worked to tone her supermodel figure at the gym this week and put the fruits of her labor on display in a skimpy athletic ensemble.
