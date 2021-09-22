Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to fly to NYC for Global Citizen Live event Prince Harry and Meghan will appear in Central Park’s Great Lawn, along with many other world leaders

By Web Desk

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are flying cross country this weekend to participate in the Global Citizen Live event in New York City, this Saturday.



According a to a press release, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will make an in-person appearance at the 24-hour performance-packed broadcast in a bid to help raise awareness about vaccine equity all across the globe.

Harry and Meghan will appear in Central Park’s Great Lawn, along with many other world leaders, to push nations towards bringing an end to the COVID-19 pandemic by ensuring there is an equal distribution of vaccines in poorer nations as well.

The couple will be joined by other celebrities like Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez and Lizzo.

The New York event certainly won’t be the first time the Sussex pair will be advocating for vaccine equity, as the couple had earlier participated in Global Citizen’s VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World back in May.



