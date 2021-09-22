Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to fly to NYC for Global Citizen Live event

Prince Harry and Meghan will appear in Central Park’s Great Lawn, along with many other world leaders
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are flying cross country this weekend to participate in the Global Citizen Live event in New York City, this Saturday.
According a to a press release, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will make an in-person appearance at the 24-hour performance-packed broadcast in a bid to help raise awareness about vaccine equity all across the globe.
Harry and Meghan will appear in Central Park’s Great Lawn, along with many other world leaders, to push nations towards bringing an end to the COVID-19 pandemic by ensuring there is an equal distribution of vaccines in poorer nations as well.
The couple will be joined by other celebrities like Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez and Lizzo.
The New York event certainly won’t be the first time the Sussex pair will be advocating for vaccine equity, as the couple had earlier participated in Global Citizen’s VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World back in May.
Netflix already has a licensing agreement with The Roald Dahl Story Company from 2018 to create animated series based...
Willie Garson, real-life best friend of Sarah Jessica Parker, was known for his roles in And Just Like That, White...
Bella Hadid sends temperatures soaring as she showcases her supermodel figure in skimpy athleisure
After decades of delays, the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opens to the public next week
Dua Lipa was looking gorgeous in a long brown coat and short plaid skirt
Kanye West's new sprawling home is a piece of art
Katy Perry's 2020 album Smile reaches one billion streams on Spotify
Salma Hayek celebrates her daughter's 14th birthday in style
Netflix show The Crown won the Emmy award
Princess Beatrice is the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth
Prince Andrew has become the group's first target
The awards, named after the early 20th century Welsh composer, actor and entertainer, were first handed out in 1956.
Olivia Jade seems to be moving on from her past as she has stepped into the Dancing With the Stars ballroom
They will attend the World Premiere of “No Time to Die” at the Royal Albert Hall on September 28
Blake Shelton speaks about how Ariana Grande's album Dangerous Woman "crushed his dreams"
Taylor Swift intends on updating her ' Wildest dreams' version
Khloe Kardashian shares that she and daughter True Thompson enjoy multiple activities throughout the day
Shawn Mendes was caught lying about Taylor Swift's boyfriend Joe Alwyn