Dua Lipa enjoys lunch with boyfriend Anwar Hadid and his mom Yolanda Dua Lipa was looking gorgeous in a long brown coat and short plaid skirt

By Web Desk

Dua Lipa dropped jaws in a short pleated skirt she headed to lunch with boyfriend Anwar Hadid and his mom Yolanda.

The 26-year-old Hallucinate songstress was basically family while the couple met up with his mom Yolanda Hadid for lunch and a walk around New York City on Tuesday.



Dua Lipa and Gigi Hadid's brother Anwar have been going strong since summer of 2019.

The songstress was looking gorgeous in a long brown coat and short plaid skirt as she walked with the Hadids.

To elevate her look, Dua donned a lacy white camisole and pointy knee-high croc-skin boots. The singer tucked her brunette tresses behind her ears neatly while rounding out the look with a dainty purse, earrings and slim sunglasses.

Lipa's 22-year-old model beau Anwar, who showed off his tattooed arms while leading along their pooch, wearing a grey tank top with blue pants and sneakers. Mom Yolanda also went with casual duds, flattering her figure in snug leggings and a matching long-sleeved top.