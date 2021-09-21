Harry Styles wins Ivor Novello songwriting award The awards, named after the early 20th century Welsh composer, actor and entertainer, were first handed out in 1956.

By Web Desk

Harry Style won prize at the annual Ivor Novello Awards honouring songwriting and screen composers.



"Adore You" won the most performed work award for Styles and fellow writers Amy Allen, Tyler Johnson and Kid Harpoon.



Among the celebrities attending the ceremony was ABBA member Bjorn Ulvaeus, who has launched the Credits Due campaign for songwriters and composers to be recognised for their work.



The 66th edition of the awards also saw Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith of Tears for Fears, known for 1980s hits like "Shout" and "Everybody Wants to Rule the World", recognised in the outstanding song collection category. The duo are set to release their first album in 17 years in coming months.

