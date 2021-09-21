‘Ajnabee’: Bipasha Basu grateful as debut film turns 20 Bipasha Basu's debut film 'Ajnabee' clocks 20 years

Actress Bipasha Basu celebrated as her debut film Ajnabee clocked 20 years today.



Bipasha started her career in 2001 with the film Ajnabee which featured Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor and Bobby Deol alongside Bipasha.

Taking to IG, Bipasha penned a note of gratitude for her success. She wrote, “This is the first day when the audiences welcomed me into their hearts, 20 years back my first film, #ajnabee released on 21st September 2001. It doesn’t feel like so much time has passed, as the love that I get from my fans, well wishers, the film fraternity and the media is still so strong. I am grateful for this love forever (sic).”

She added, “#ajnabee will be special to me forever. I am thankful for my directors Abbas Bhai and Mustan Bhai , producer Vijay Galani, all my co actors - @akshaykumar @iambobbydeol @kareenakapoorkhan, my first ever team (@rockystarofficial @hairbyykaushall and Anil Dada) and the entire unit It’s been a beautiful journey from then to now. I am truly blessed #20yearsofajnabee (sic).”

Ajnabee was the first film due to which she received utmost love and felt welcomed by the industry family which motivated her to take on more roles in this field.