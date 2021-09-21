LSA 2021: Hiba Bukhari throws fun question at fans on her debut drama

LSA 2021: Hiba Bukhari quizzes her fans on what the name of her debut drama is
Actress Hiba Bukhari gave fans a little quiz to prove just how much they know and admire her.
Taking to Instagram the star, who is nominated for Lux Style Awards 2021 for her performance in Geo Entertainment's drama serial Deewangi, quizzed fans on what was the name of her first drama.
Hiba Bukhari shared a gorgeous photo of herself and wrote, "Who can name my first ever drama serial?"
To those who are unaware Hiba made her acting debut in 2015 with Geo Entertainment's drama Teri Meri Jodi.
It is pertinent to mention that the star is nominated in the category for Best TV Serial for the LSA 2021.
She has been nominated alongside her costar Danish Taimoor for Best Male Actor.
To vote for your favourite star vote here: https://www.luxstyle.pk/lsa2021/nominees/
Sidharth Malhotra: ‘This is the first time I am playing a spy agent but it is not a James Bond character’
'Head to @irfanjunejo's channel to wander into his cinematic universe,' wrote YouTube over the weekend
Raj Kundra was released from jail on Tuesday morning
The couple has named their baby boy Issa
Amitabh Bachchan shares video of Navya Naveli Nanda playing piano, reveals she fixes all his ‘mobile, computer...
'Pakistan is a sovereign land, people are wearing every type of dresses here,' says Veena Malik
Ayeza Khan had said ‘Amongst so many of my favourite actresses, Sridevi has and will always be on the top."
'Mahira and Saba jee are my seniors,' says Muneeb Butt
Kareena Kapoor will next be seen in film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' along with superstar Aamir Khan.
Armeena Khan’s first short film ‘Snapshot’ has been selected by two international film festivals
Wasim Akram expressed anger and disappointment after New Zealand's sudden pull out of Pakistan tour
Sonu Sood finances under scrutiny for tax evasion
Jackie Shroff said "Thank you for being so gracious and affectionate and signing one of your beautiful neckties for...
Engin Altan Duzyatan portrays titular role in historical drama serial 'Dirilis: Ertugrul'
Yo Yo Honey Singh says “I am deeply pained and distressed by the false and malicious allegations levied against me...
Atif Aslam said "Enjoy the first teaser of my new song and let me know what you think abt it"
Alia Bhatt wrote “73 years young! Happy birthday papa”
'I respect Meera a lot and I pray for you,' says Resham