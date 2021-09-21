LSA 2021: Hiba Bukhari throws fun question at fans on her debut drama LSA 2021: Hiba Bukhari quizzes her fans on what the name of her debut drama is

By Web Desk

Actress Hiba Bukhari gave fans a little quiz to prove just how much they know and admire her.

Taking to Instagram the star, who is nominated for Lux Style Awards 2021 for her performance in Geo Entertainment's drama serial Deewangi, quizzed fans on what was the name of her first drama.

Hiba Bukhari shared a gorgeous photo of herself and wrote, "Who can name my first ever drama serial?"





To those who are unaware Hiba made her acting debut in 2015 with Geo Entertainment's drama Teri Meri Jodi.

It is pertinent to mention that the star is nominated in the category for Best TV Serial for the LSA 2021.

She has been nominated alongside her costar Danish Taimoor for Best Male Actor.

To vote for your favourite star vote here: https://www.luxstyle.pk/lsa2021/nominees/