Aamina Sheikh, husband Omar Farooqui welcome first child together The couple has named their baby boy Issa

By Web Desk

Actor Aamina Sheikh and husband Omar Farooqui have become parents!

The star turned to her Instagram on Tuesday and shared an adorable family photo with her fans, announcing the news,

"With prayer & joy we welcome to the family our baby boy," wrote the couple in a joint statement.

Aamina and her husband Omar welcomed their bundle of joy on September 3. The lovebirds have named their son Issa.



Aamina already shares a six-year-old daughter, Meissa, with her ex-husband Mohib Mirza. The couple parted ways in 2019.

