Shilpa Shetty shares inspiring note after husband Raj Kundra's release from jail Raj Kundra was released from jail on Tuesday morning

By Web Desk

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty shared an inspiring note about ‘standing back up’ after falling hours after her husband Raj Kundra was released from jail on Tuesday morning in a pornography case.



The Mr. Romeo actor took to social media and said “There are always going to be moments that push you to the ground. In times like these, I truly believe that if you fall seven times, make yourself strong enough to be able to stand back up eight times.”

“This rise will demand a lot of courage, grit, will-power, and strength during some of your most difficult moments,” she said and added “But, these qualities will only make you more resilient and robust in this journey called life.”

“Every time that you rise back up, you will come back with renewed determination and motivation to make even the impossible possible”.

Raj Kundra was released from jail on Tuesday morning after he was granted bail by a court in Mumbai.