Sidharth Malhotra talks about playing character with ‘various shades’ in ‘Mission Majnu’

Sidharth Malhotra: ‘This is the first time I am playing a spy agent but it is not a James Bond character’
Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra sat down for an interview and opened up about his character in upcoming spy thriller film titled Mission Majnu.
The 36-year-old shared, “This is a film inspired by true events. It’s about an important mission that RAW did. It is more of a thriller than action. This is the first time I am playing a spy agent but it is not a James Bond character.”
He added, “I am somebody who keeps manipulating people to get information out. In that manipulation, I got an opportunity to play various shades that I had not in the past. It’s a tone and world that is completely fresh. I have not done a period film before. It was a new experience.”
The film is written by Sumit Batheja, Aseem Arrora and Parveez Shaikh.
