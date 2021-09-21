Sidharth Malhotra talks about playing character with ‘various shades’ in ‘Mission Majnu’ Sidharth Malhotra: ‘This is the first time I am playing a spy agent but it is not a James Bond character’

By Web Desk

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra sat down for an interview and opened up about his character in upcoming spy thriller film titled Mission Majnu.

The 36-year-old shared, “This is a film inspired by true events. It’s about an important mission that RAW did. It is more of a thriller than action. This is the first time I am playing a spy agent but it is not a James Bond character.”

He added, “I am somebody who keeps manipulating people to get information out. In that manipulation, I got an opportunity to play various shades that I had not in the past. It’s a tone and world that is completely fresh. I have not done a period film before. It was a new experience.”

The film is written by Sumit Batheja, Aseem Arrora and Parveez Shaikh.