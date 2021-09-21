Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck might head to secret getaway soon: insider The loved-up couple will go on a vacation to help unwind each other

By Web Desk

The loved-up couple will go on a vacation to help unwind each other.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are all set to spend some quality time together, after wrapping up work commitments.



The loved-up couple will go on a vacation to help unwind each other.

A source close to them said although the two "have months of work coming up," Affleck and Lopez "plan on spending the holidays together."

"They will both get a break. For Jennifer, Christmas is all about the kids," the source told PEOPLE. "She makes it very special for them. She loves Christmas."

The insider added, "This year, it will take some more planning since Ben wants to be with his kids too. They haven't made any specific holiday decisions yet and are still working it all out."

Last week, a separate source revealed Affleck and JLo are "very grateful for their fun summer" together.

"It's all about work for the next few months," the source said. "Ben will head to Texas next week. Jennifer starts filming in Canada in October."