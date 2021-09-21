Amitabh Bachchan shares video of Navya Nanda playing piano with a loving note Amitabh Bachchan shares video of Navya Naveli Nanda playing piano, reveals she fixes all his ‘mobile, computer glitches’

The Shahenshah of Bollywood, veteran star Amitabh Bachchan is left stunned with the amazing talent of his granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda.

The superstar recently shared an appreciation post for his granddaughter on Instagram, as he posted a video of her playing the piano. While listing some of her qualities that he admires, the Pink actor shared a heartfelt note for her his granddaughter that left the internet in awe.

"Navya on the Piano.. the admiration and pride of a Grandfather towards his Granddaughter, Navya Naveli.. self taught, playing through memory.. digitally graduated, started her own business, works and constructs platforms for deprived women, apprentices on management for Father's family business.. and sorts out all my mobile computer glitches!! Love you my dearest. Who says daughters are not an asset to the family!!!" the Piku actor wrote.





“Love you Nana,” Navya commented, along with a heart emoticon. “Always a phone call away for tech support!!!” she wrote in the comment section of his post.

Navya, who is the daughter of Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda, recently posted an adorable, love-filled picture of herself and her nani Jaya on Monday evening.

In the picture, the Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Ghum actress could be seen donning a white outfit as she hugs granddaughter Navya on a couch. Navya can be seen sporting a yellow kurta and a white dupatta.

"Nani," Navya captioned the photo and added a red heart emoticon. Shweta Bachchan Nanda liked the photo and commented, "I love you."

Take a look.








