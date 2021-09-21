Government should have dress code boundaries for showbiz, says Veena Malik

'Pakistan is a sovereign land, people are wearing every type of dresses here,' says Veena Malik
Actress Veena Malik wants the Pakistani showbiz industry to have some 'boundaries.'
Speaking in a recent interview, Veena Malik explicitly talked about the dress code do's and don'ts that should be followed in the industry.
“Pakistan is a sovereign land, people are wearing every type of dresses here, and girls have the freedom to wear the clothes of their own choice” she began before suggesting the government lay down some rules for dress code in showbiz.
"I believe government should make a dress code for showbiz as well, there should be some mentioned boundaries of dressing outlined by government for people in showbiz," said Veena.
She continued, "Those industries which have no limits, where people can do any sort of wired acts, I find that scary”. “There should be a limit."
