Ayeza Khan recreates Sridevi’s dance on ‘Mere Haathon Mein’

Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan mesmerised her millions of fans as she recreated her dance moves of late Bollywood star Sridevi on Lata Mangeshkar’s song Mere Haathon Mein.
Taking to Instagram, the Mehar Posh actor shared her video wherein she can be seen dancing her heart out on the lyrics of Mere Haathon Mein, from film Chandni, featuring Sridevi and Rishi Kapoor.
Ayeza, who is the most followed Pakistani celebrity on Instagram with 10 million followers, shared the video and wrote, “Up next Geeti ki shadi……Are you ready??”
The video has won the hearts of the fans on social media.
Recently, Ayeza had revealed that late Bollywood star Sridevi has and will always be on the top among her 'favourite' actresses and that she is an 'inspiration' for her as an actress and a mother.
Ayeza had said, "Amongst so many of my favourite actresses, Sridevi has and will always be on the top. It's a pity that she left us so soon. An inspiration for me, as an actress and a mother.”
