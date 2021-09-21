Elliot Page looks for love on exclusive celebrity dating app

Elliot Page's profile appeared on a dating site Raya, which other celebrities like Ben Affleck have used
Elliot Page seems to be looking for love as he has reportedly hit the dating scene.
A source told Page Six that a profile of the Umbrella Academy star was spotted on the ultra-exclusive dating app Raya.
The actor, who divorced Emma Portner in January, had a profile picture of him with his dog posing in a sweatshirt which read "protect trans kids" along with the song Don’t Let It Bring You Down by Annie Lennox and Steven Lipson accompanying the profile.
The dating site is known for its exclusivity as it is an invite-only site. Some celebrity users that have been on the app in the past were Ben Affleck, Matthew Perry, Channing Tatum, Lizzo, John Mayer, Drew Barrymore and Chelsea Handler.
Last December, the actor announced that he is transgender saying, "Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot. I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life."
"I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self.” He went on, "I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive."
