Muneeb Butt will not work with Mahira Khan, Saba Qamar for this reason: Read Inside

Actor Muneeb Butt has his preference when it comes to his co-stars.

Speaking to Nida Yasir in a recent interview, Muneeb revealed that he would really like to work with Yumna Zaidi in a film since he thinks that she is an exceptional actress.

When asked if he ever thinks of working alongside Mahira Khan, Saba Qamar, Muneeb refused the idea, saying that he would look very young with the divas.

"I would look younger alongside them," he began. "Mahira and Saba jee are my seniors."

He later accepted Khuda Aur Mohabbat's Iqra Aziz as a better match for him on-screen.

