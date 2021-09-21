'The Crown' actor Tobias Menzies dedicates Emmy win to late Michael K. Williams

Menzies was nominated alongside Williams and other nominees in the category of 'Best Supporting Actor'
Tobias Menzies, who bagged an Emmy in the category of 'Best Supporting Actor' for his performance in The Crown on Sunday, dedicated his award to late actor Michael K. Williams.
In a heartwarming gesture, Menzies (who portrays Prince Philip in the royal drama) said his win belongs to Williams, who passed away recently aged 54.
In a post uploaded on social media, the actor lauded Williams' role in The Wire saying, "Very humbled to win @TheEmmys last night, huge thanks to @TVAcademy & congrats to all my brilliant fellow nominees."
"But want to dedicate this to Michael K Williams, his performance as Omar in The Wire is one of the great screen performances, he will be deeply missed. RIP," Menzies added.
For the unversed, Menzies was nominated alongside Williams and other nominees in the category of 'Best Supporting Actor' in a drama series.
While he was nominated for his work in The Crown, Williams was nominated for his role in Lovecraft Country.
