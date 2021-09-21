Princess Eugenie shares a heartfelt note for sister Beatrice’s daughter: ‘youre just awesome’

Princess Eugenie shares a heartfelt note for sister Beatrice’s daughter: ‘you're just awesome’ Princess Eugenie said "I love you already and think you're just awesome from the photos.. we're going to have so much fun together. Love your Auntie Euge.”

By Web Desk

Princess Eugenie shared a heartfelt note for her newborn niece, daughter of Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, saying “we're going to have so much fun together”.



Princess Eugenie turned to her Instagram handle and congratulated Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on the birth of their daughter.

She wrote “To my dearest Beabea and Edo. Congratulations on your new angel.”

“I can't wait to meet her and I'm so proud of you. We're going to have so much fun watching our children grow up. Love Euge,” she said.

The Queen’s granddaughter further said “To my new niece. I love you already and think you're just awesome from the photos.. we're going to have so much fun together. Love your Auntie Euge.”

Princess Beatrice gave birth to a baby girl on Saturday, September 18, the Buckingham Palace announced on Monday.





