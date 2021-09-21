Kareena Kapoor celebrates her 41st birthday with Saif Ali Khan in Maldives

Kareena Kapoor will next be seen in film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' along with superstar Aamir Khan.
Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan is celebrating her 41st birthday with husband Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan in Maldives.
The Good Newwz actor turned to Instagram and delighted her fans with a stunning loved-up photo with Saif as she began birthday celebrations.
Sharing a PDA-filled photo with the hubby, Kareena wrote “21-09-2021” followed by a heart emoticon in her Insta Story.
Fans and fellow B-town stars showered love on Kareena and Saif after she posted their dazzling picture.
Kareena, who is an avid social media user with 7.8 million followers on Instagram, also recently celebrated 51st birthday of Saif Ali Khan in Maldives.
On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in film Laal Singh Chaddha along with superstar Aamir Khan.
