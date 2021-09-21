Gwyneth Paltrow shares interesting facts about her and Brad Pitts hairstyles

Gwyneth Paltrow shares interesting facts about her and Brad Pitt's hairstyles Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow visited the same hairstylist for matching haircuts

By Web Desk

Gwyneth Paltrow revealed that she and her ex-boyfriend Brad Pitt visited the same hairstylist for their matching haircuts for much of their relationship during the ’90s.



Paltrow's then-fiancé made a splash when they stepped out at the premiere of action thriller The Devil's Own in 1997 with matching crops featuring bright highlights.



The actress turned business mogul took to Instagram on Sunday and shared a new video in which she is seen discussing some of her most memorable moments with her assistant Kevin Keating.

The pair split not long after, and in a chat with her assistant Kevin Keating to promote the new GOOPGLOW Hair Serum, the star recalled how they didn't actually intend to have such similar looks.



"Did you go to the same stylist for the colours?" asked Kevin, to which Gwyneth replied: "We went to the same stylist for the cut. Chris McMillan cut both of our hair like this."

In addition, Kevin asked the Sliding Doors actress what it was like dyeing her hair a dark brunette shade for 2000 film Bounce.

The Sliding Doors actress admitted her locks "took a beating" from all of the dye, especially when she decided it was time to "to try to go back to blonde".

Reflecting on her crimped blonde tresses at the 2000 SAG Awards, Gwyneth confessed her hair "(didn't) look great" at the time.