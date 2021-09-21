Kate Middleton and Prince William not planning to have fourth child: royal expert Nick Bullen spoke to Us Weekly about Kate Middleton and Prince William’s family plans

Nick Bullen spoke to Us Weekly about Kate Middleton and Prince William’s family plans

Prince William and Kate Middleton are more than happy with the size of their family and are not looking to have another baby, as claimed by a royal expert.

Royal expert Nick Bullen spoke to Us Weekly about the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s family plans and why they will most likely not have any more children.

"I think they feel that they’ve got a pretty perfect family. I think Kate was always keen to follow with her parents, and have that sort of family of five. She’s [now] matched it. And I think my view is [that] they’ll probably stop here,” said Bullen.

Moreover, the expert claimed that the couple may not have more children as Kate had "a really tough time" during her three pregnancies as she experienced “extreme morning sickness.”

“They are really focused, over the next 12 months, on their work. Both of them turn 40 next year. They are really keen to be promoting their charities, their initiatives [and] foundation. I think for them, the next 12 months [are] all about the work,” he said.