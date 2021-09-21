Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid’s daughter surrounded by gifts in new birthday photos Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's daughter was surrounded by her family as they shower her with gifts and love

By Web Desk

The Hadid residence was full of joy and merriment over the weekend as Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's daughter Khai marked her first birthday.



The latest snapshots that have come to surface on social media, show the birthday girl surrounded by her family as they shower her with gifts and love on her first birthday.

The model's father and real estate tycoon Mohamed Hadid turned to his Instagram and shared some photos from the little one’s birthday, leaving all fans in awe.

The new images showed Khai surrounded by toys and balloons as grandpa Hadid donned bunny ears to entertain his granddaughter.

On Sunday, Gigi’s sister and supermodel Bella Hadid also wrote a heartfelt tribute for her baby niece on her first birthday, along with an endearing photo dump.



“Happy Birthday to the greatest gift our family has ever been blessed with…. I didn’t know my heart could grow this big!!!!You make me smile when I’m sad and make me cry of happiness just because ur alive,” she wrote.

“I can’t wait to watch you grow into the most perfect specimen of all

@gigihadid @zayn thank you for my forever best friend,” she added.







