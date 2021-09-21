Prince Andrew in ‘talks to sack legal team’ after ‘shambolic’ response to abuse case Prince Andrew is reportedly thinking of ‘sacking’ his legal team amid crisis talks

Prince Andrew is reportedly in crisis talks and is thinking of ‘sacking’ his ‘shambolic’ legal team.



A source close to The Mirror has brought this news forward and according to their claim, "The plan, if you can call it a plan, has been shambolic from the start."

“Now it’s all come to a head. He is extremely worried and the crisis talks are so he can get off the back foot. He knows he’s in a full-on crisis."

"The damage to his reputation is there for all to see but now he’s feeling the pressure from his family, though none of them have become directly involved. The whole thing’s a disaster.”